Farmers worried as high-velocity winds flatten crop

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 17

Rainfall accompanied by gusty winds have damaged the standing wheat crop in the state. Earlier, farmers were worried due to the rising temperature, which could have shrivelled the grain and now, high velocity winds have flattened the wheat crop.

According to the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the weather is expected to remain cloudy with the possibility of gusty winds and thundershowers.

Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, PAU, said, “Same weather is expected to continue for the coming two to three days.”

“Rain is giving moisture to the crop but high-velocity winds can cause damage. Crop lodging can prove harmful as it makes it difficult to harvest wheat and also reduces the yield.”

“Farmers have been advised not to irrigate the wheat crop and postpone the harvesting of mustard for a few days. Sowing of summer moong can also be delayed in view of the impending weather conditions,” she said.

Ranjit Singh, a farmer of Neowal village, said, “Wind has flattened the wheat crop. Earlier, it did not rain. Now, when wheat is to about to mature in a month’s time, the rain has flattened the crop.”

Ranjit Singh further said rainfall at this juncture would adversely affect the yield as the crop had flattened.

“Rain at this stage is not desirable as the crop is nearing maturity. The current weather conditions are conducive for the yellow rust attack on wheat crop and can severely hit the yield. We need normal temperature at this stage for proper ripening of the crop,” said Jagtar Singh, a farmer from Alipur village in Jalandhar district.

Meanwhile, in Muktsar the last night thunderstorm flattened the wheat crop at some places in the district and caused major loss to farmers.