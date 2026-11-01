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Home / Punjab / Fast-track portal cleared 20,417 cases: Aman Arora

Fast-track portal cleared 20,417 cases: Aman Arora

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:53 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Punjab AAP president Aman Arora
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The Punjab Government on Saturday said the fast-track portal, which guarantees all regulatory approvals within 45 days, has proved to be a game changer.

Industries and Commerce Minister Aman Arora said 20,417 clearances had been granted through the portal since its launch in June 2025.

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He said the portal functions as a single-window platform, enabling businesses to obtain all regulatory approvals and government services online through an integrated system.

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Arora said the portal offers a seamless two-step online registration process. Once registered, investors can access a dedicated dashboard to apply for new investments, avail services for existing projects, manage e-wallet transactions and track project progress in real time.

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