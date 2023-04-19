Fast-track vigilance cases: Janjua

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 18

Reiterating the zero tolerance policy of the state government against corruption, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua today directed all departments to expedite pending vigilance cases in their respective departments.

Chairing a meeting at his office here, the Chief Secretary said in consonance with the commitment of the government, stern action should be taken against corrupt officers. All cases under Sections 17 A and 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, be disposed of in a time-bound manner. He took notice of several cases pending in the various departments.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, the officers apprised the Chief Secretary that of the pending cases, approval had been accorded to 14 cases and the rest were also being examined.