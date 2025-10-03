Fatal clash in Moga village: One dead, another injured

A violent clash between two groups of youths in Langeana village, Moga district, turned fatal on Friday evening, leaving one youth dead and another injured. DSP Dalbir Singh Sidhu of Baghapurana confirmed that the deceased was Sukhpreet Singh, son of Nachhattar Singh, a resident of Langeana, who succumbed to a gunshot wound. The injured youth is currently undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the incident stemmed from a rivalry between the groups, which escalated into stone-pelting and firing. A case has been registered, and multiple police teams have launched an investigation to establish the sequence of events, identify the culprits, and ascertain the motive.

