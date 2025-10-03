DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Fatal clash in Moga village: One dead, another injured

Fatal clash in Moga village: One dead, another injured

According to the police, the incident stemmed from a rivalry between the groups, which escalated into stone-pelting and firing

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 10:05 PM Oct 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A violent clash between two groups of youths in Langeana village, Moga district, turned fatal on Friday evening, leaving one youth dead and another injured. DSP Dalbir Singh Sidhu of Baghapurana confirmed that the deceased was Sukhpreet Singh, son of Nachhattar Singh, a resident of Langeana, who succumbed to a gunshot wound. The injured youth is currently undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

According to the police, the incident stemmed from a rivalry between the groups, which escalated into stone-pelting and firing. A case has been registered, and multiple police teams have launched an investigation to establish the sequence of events, identify the culprits, and ascertain the motive.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts