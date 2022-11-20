'Fateh Diwas' celebrated

Barnala November 19
Farmers today celebrated the ‘Fateh Diwas’ as the Union government had on this day last year ordered the repeal of farm laws after their year-long agitation.
Various farm organisations gave a call to farmers to get united to get their long-pending demands fulfilled from both the governments.
“All farmers should get united as our many demands are still pending for the last many years despite repeated assurances from various governments. The repeal of Central farm laws proved last year that with unity, farmers can get all their demands fulfilled,” said Bhupinder Longowal, a leader of the Kirti Kisan Union (KKU).
Members of the KKU have been visiting various villages to mobilise support for their November 26 rally.
Members of the BKU (Dakaunda) celebrated ‘Fateh Diwas’ at a toll plaza, near Pakhon Kalan. All pledged to fight more unitedly in the coming days.
Farmers alleged that though their opponents tried to defame them by levelling various baseless allegations, their strong determination led them to victory and their peaceful protest met with success.
“We can get our all long-pending demands fulfilled if all farmers get united. We will keep celebrating Fateh Diwas so that our coming generations get to know that how we got the anti-farmer laws repealed,” said Buta Singh Burjgill, state chief, BKU (Dakaunda).
