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Home / Punjab / Fatehgarh Sahib DC takes stock of poll preparedness

Fatehgarh Sahib DC takes stock of poll preparedness

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Tribune News Service
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 08:21 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Shilpy Pattar Dutt, Joint Director (Admn), Women and Child Development, has been posted as Joint Director (Administration and Mid-day Meals), Elementary Education, against a vacant post. Photo for representation
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Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Dr Sona Thind and SSP Shubham Aggarwal today inspected the proposed counting centres and EVM strong rooms at Mata Gujri College here.

They reviewed security arrangements, basic amenities and logistical preparations for the safe storage of electronic voting machines and smooth counting of votes.

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Thind directed officials to complete all preparations within the stipulated time and strictly follow the Election Commission of India’s guidelines. She stressed that security at EVM strong rooms and counting centres must be foolproof.

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