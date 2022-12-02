Fatehgarh Sahib: Panchayat Secys strike work over delayed pay

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 1

The Panchayat Secretary and Gram Sevak Union, who had started a pen-down strike, presented a memorandum to the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO), highlighting their demands.

Addressing the media, Harwinder Singh, District president of the union, said, “The panchayat secretaries and gram sevaks are not getting their salaries on time for the last many months. They are unable to pay their bank installments and meet other expenses. Apart from this, they are also being given additional work by the government for which no honorarium is given. Moreover, they do not get any promotion.”

He said the panchayat secretaries and gram sevaks have been assigned the duty to visit houses and verify genuine Blue Card holders availing of free Atta Dal under the government scheme.He added that it is the duty of the department, which had issued these cards, to conduct the verification. Singh said they will not carry out survey.

Harrwinder said the DDPO had assured them that their demands would be forwarded to the state government. He said if the government does not concede their demands, they will intensify the strike. He said they will hold a dharna outside the Zila Parishad office on Friday.

