Fatehgarh Sahib: Two JEs, others booked for fraud

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 25

The Vigilance Bureau today filed a case against former sarpanch of Kotla Suleman village, panch, two junior engineers and panchayat secretary for embezzling Rs 20.67 lakh from the panchayat funds. They have been booked under Sections 409, 201, 120-B, IPC, and Sections 13 (1) A and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to VB, the Kotla Suleman gram panchayat had to get the technical approval before carrying out developmental works, but it did not do so. It embezzled Rs 20.67 lakh out of the Rs 4.20 crore received from the Railway Department for acquiring panchayat land.