Fatehgarh Sahib under 3-5 ft water

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 10

The Army and NDRF teams have started operations to rescue people stranded in flood-hit areas in Fatehgarh Sahib. Sources said over 500 persons had been rescued so far.

The district administration has set up relief camps in almost all towns and in flood-prone villages of the district. Various NGOs are providing food to villagers.

The area surrounding Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, Jyoti Swarup Sahib, Vishav Karma Colony, district headquarters, Modern Valley Colony, Preet Nagar area, SGGS World University, BBSB Engineering College and the Civil Hospital were under three to five feet water.

With water in Sirhind choe increasing every hour, the administration has issued a red alert. There has been no power supply in most of the areas in Fatehgarh Sahib for the past two days as the Attewali Grid has been flooded. The Executive Engineer said the power supply would only be restored after water recedes.

SDM Sanjeev Sharma said the administration had set up relief camps in the Sirhind area to provide shelter to the rescued people. He said more than 2,000 food packets had been distributed so far.

Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill said they were keeping a close watch on the situation and were prepared to meet any eventuality. She said there was nothing to panic as they had already called teams of the Army and NDRF which were fully equipped to deal with the situation.