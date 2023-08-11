Father kills minor for ‘honour’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 10

In an alleged case of honour killing, a man killed his 16-year-old daughter and dragged her body while tying it with his bike in Muchhal village falling under Tarsikka police station in Amritsar district on Thursday.

The girl had been missing for the past two days. As she returned to her home today, accused Dalbir Singh thrashed her and stabbed her with a sharp-edged weapon, leading to her death. The accused fled from the spot and is still absconding.

Residents confirmed that he tied her body with his motorcycle and dragged her in streets of the village. A video clipping regarding the gruesome incident also surfaced on social media.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurpartap Singh Sahota said the accused later dumped her body on the railway track, giving an impression that she was mowed down by the train.

Joginder Singh, grandfather of the deceased, told the police that Dalbir Singh pulled her from her hairs to the street and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon. He also threatened everyone that if anybody dared to intervene, would also meet the same fate.

The deceased’s mother also said that her daughter had been missing for the past two days without any intimation and when she appeared all of a sudden today, her husband got angry and killed her for the sake of honour.

Sahota said the police had taken the body of the deceased into custody and registered a case while raids were being conducted to nab the suspect.