Father, son booked

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, October 20

A father-son duo has been booked for assaulting Manish Kumar, co-convener of Bajrang Dal’s Fazilka unit, 10 days after the incident.

The police have booked the duo under Sections 323, 341 and 34 of the IPC. The Bajrang Dal leader alleged that cows were being poisoned to death by a gang, which used to sell body parts of the cows in other areas for monetary gains.

