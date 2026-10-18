Father-son duo held for murder of ex-sarpanch in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana police on Saturday arrested a father-son duo for allegedly killing former Manewal sarpanch Navtej Singh over a land dispute.

The police said the conspiracy was hatched by a person with whom the deceased had a long-standing property dispute. However, the killing was carried out by a driver employed with a bread company and his son.

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Police officials said Navtej had gone to inspect the ongoing work on his 30-35 acre land in Manewal village on the evening of October 3. While returning to his home in Ghumar Mandi, Navtej was attacked by two motorcycle-borne assailants near Ladhowal.

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The investigators said the murder stemmed from a dispute over 1.5 kanal land linked to the deceased’s sister. The possession of the plot had been contested for a long time and the matter was pending in court.

The police said the mastermind had roped in Roor Singh and his son Jaswinder to execute the attack. A joint team of CIA staff and the Ladhowal police examined CCTV footage from the area, analysed dump data and conducted electronic surveillance. Acting on precise intelligence, the police named four persons as accused on October 14.

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ADCP Rupinder Bhatti said Jaswinder was sent by his father to eliminate the former sarpanch. Earlier, suspicion had fallen on the deceased's cousins, but the police have now ruled out their involvement.

The police are conducting raids at possible hideouts of absconding accused Manjinder Singh, alias Goru, and Harpreet Singh, alias Preet Singh.