Father-son duo who bribed cops booked

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 21

The Kapurthala police today named two ‘smugglers’ in the SHO bribe case. They are Gujral Singh, alias Joga, a resident of Boot village, and his father Joginder Singh, who allegedly paid a bribe of Rs 21 lakh through a middle-man to SHO Harjit Singh for letting off Gujral despite seizure of 6 kg heroin from him in March this year.

The police on Monday booked SHO Harjit Singh, ASI Paramjit Singh, station in-charge of the Badshahpur police station, and middle-man Onkar Singh, who is the brother of Boot village sarpanch Rajpal, in the Rs 21-lakh bribery case. Harjit is absconding while Paramjit and Onkar were arrested yesterday and remanded to three-day police custody.

Both Joginder and Gujral landed in the police net on June 12 when they were nabbed by the Jalandhar (Nakodar) police. The police found during questioning that Gujral was let off by Harjit Singh earlier.

Gujral had been in drug business for eight years and had five cases against him. His father also smuggled drugs and had many cases against him.

Five cases against Gujral were registered in 2016, 2019, 2021 and 2022, four under the NDPS Act. The fifth case was registered under Sections 307, 341, 342, 148, 149 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kot Ise Khan police station in Moga (in 2019).

