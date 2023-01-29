 Father’s body awaiting cremation, High Court grants interim bail to PO : The Tribune India

Father’s body awaiting cremation, High Court grants interim bail to PO

Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 28

Displaying the humanitarian side of law, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the grant of interim bail to a proclaimed offender (PO), whose father’s body was lying at Jalandhar Military Hospital awaiting cremation. He was arrested at the Delhi airport after he rushed from the US upon learning about his father’s health.

‘Inherent power’ of Sec 482, CrPC, invoked

  • The directions came after the Bench invoked “inherent power of Section 482 of the CrPC” while taking a “humanitarian viewpoint”.
  • Justice Vashisth also took into consideration the peculiar circumstances of the matter, the cognisance of the situation and the nature of relief
  • Which could be “immediately considered and granted”, along with the submissions made in the matter by the petitioner.

Justice Sanjay Vashisth of the High Court asserted an application in the matter was required to be moved by the applicant-petitioner before the court concerned at the first instance. But considering the situation that the body was lying in the hospital awaiting cremation, directions were issued to the Chief Judicial Magistrate/Illaqa Magistrate/Duty Magistrate concerned to release the applicant-petitioner on interim bail till February 6 –– the date already fixed by the High Court for hearing the matter.

The directions came after the Bench invoked “inherent power of Section 482 of the CrPC” while taking a “humanitarian viewpoint”. Justice Vashisth also took into consideration the peculiar circumstances of the matter, the cognisance of the situation and the nature of relief which could be “immediately considered and granted”, along with the submissions made in the matter by the petitioner.

Appearing on the petitioner’s behalf earlier during the proceedings, advocate Krishan Singh Dadwal sought directions for staying the operation of order dated September 29, 2022, passed by the Gurdaspur Judicial Magistrate First Class, whereby the applicant-petitioner was declared a proclaimed offender in a case registered in March 2021 for subjecting a married woman to cruelty and criminal breach of trust under Sections 498-A and 406 of the IPC at the Purana Shalla police station in Gurdaspur district.

Justice Vashisth’s Bench was told during the course of hearing that a notice of motion and a notice regarding stay was issued for December 19, 2022, by a co-ordinate Bench of the High Court in the “main petition” filed by the petitioner for quashing the FIR.

The matter stood adjourned to February 6.

Dadwal added the petitioner had neither committed a crime against society, nor an offence against morality or of heinous nature. The matter was pertaining to a dispute between the husband and wife. He added the father’s body could not be cremated in accordance with the customs and rituals because of his arrest and confinement in the jail.

Before parting with the case, Justice Vashisth ordered the applicant-petitioner to surrender before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate/Illaqa Magistrate/Duty Magistrate by February 6. The petitioner was also granted liberty to move an appropriate application for bail for its consideration on merits in accordance with law.

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today, will tax slabs change?

GDP projection 6.5%, capex to push growth

Recovery from Covid complete, says CEA

Adani FPO fully subscribed

Collegium sends 2 more names for elevation to SC

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Income tax raids held on 2 Jalandhar pastors

EPFO recovers Rs 33 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in Ludhiana

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

