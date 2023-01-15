Fauja Singh Sarari gets Rs 10 lakh recovery notice

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, January 14

Former minister Fauja Singh Sarari, who was dropped from the Cabinet following his resignation last week, has landed in another controversy.

Now, Sarari has been slapped with a legal notice for the recovery of Rs 10,32,340 by Naresh Kapoor, father of Johnny Kapoor, his former aide.

In this notice issued by advocate Iqbal Dass Bawa on Thursday, Naresh Kapoor had alleged that he had transferred Rs 10,32,340 from his HDFC Bank account into various bank accounts of Sarari. Kapoor alleged that Rs 7,75,000 was allegedly transferred into Sarari’s account of State Bank of India while another Rs 2,42,340 was transferred into Sarari’s Kisan Credit Card last year.

Besides, Rs 15,000 was transferred to the account of Sarari’s another aide Gurpreet Singh of village Changa Rai Uthar, the notice stated.

“I had given this amount to Sarari in good faith as we knew each other for the last several years. We had been working together as the volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party. However, later things changed drastically after he became the minister. For the last one month, I had been requesting him to repay but he refused to repay it,” alleged Kapoor.

Despite repeated attempts, Sarari could not be contacted.