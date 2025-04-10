‘Faujian da pind’ takes pride in serving nation

There is no greater honour than to spend one’s life in the service of nation. Nearly 50 km from Ludhiana is a small town of Raikot, which once boasted of sending a large number of soldiers to the armed forces.

One of the biggest contributors to the armed forces from the area has been Nathowal, a quaint village popularly known as ‘Faujian Da Pind’. With a population of around 4,000, the village has sent about 500 men to the Army since the 1962 India-China war.

Two soldiers from the village also laid down their lives during the 1965 war against Pakistan. Havildar Kartar Singh (Vir Chakra) and Havildar Shyam Singh, achieved martyrdom in J&K. Three brave sons from the village — Naik Surjeet Singh, Naik Kuldeep Singh and Havaldar Darshan Singh — sacrificed their lives for the nation in the Kargil War.

Another village located in the vicinity of Raikot is Burj Hari Singh village.

Buta Singh, a jawan of 66 Surveillance and Target Acquisition (SATA) Battery, died in Sikkim while on duty in 2019. He was awarded Sena Medal for his services.

Karnail Singh from Nathowal village, who has served in the Indian Army, said he was proud of the fact that he had served the nation. “My one son has taken up private job, while the other has joined the armed forces. Times have changed and younger generation today have more inclination towards computer and technology and want to make career in it. But we should never forget our duty towards our nation. I am proud that one of my sons has joined the Army,” he said.

“Our village was once home to some of the most ‘ferocious’, patriotic and dedicated jawans who toiled with their blood and sweat for the peace and security of the motherland. With time, the number of youngsters joining the armed forces has declined. There was a time when 500 men from the village were serving in the Army, but now the number has dropped to 15-20. Youth now either prefer other jobs or want to go abroad,” said Pritam Singh.