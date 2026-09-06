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Home / Punjab / Fazilka AAP MLA faces youths' ire over delay in construction of village sports stadium

Fazilka AAP MLA faces youths' ire over delay in construction of village sports stadium

Youths protest during Narinderpal Singh Sawna's visit to Aahal Bodla village in Fazilka district, allege lack of development and non-fulfilment of key demands

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 02:03 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Youth protesting against Fazilka AAP MLA over non-fulfilment of demands. Tribune Photo
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Fazilka AAP MLA Narinderpal Singh Sawna faced protests from youth during his visit to Aahal Bodla village in Fazilka district over the alleged non-fulfilment of the village’s demands, particularly the construction of a sports stadium.

Sawna had visited the village on Saturday to attend a 'Lok Milni' programme. A number of youngsters gathered at the venue and raised slogans against the government. They alleged that no development work had been carried out in the village even after four-and-a-half year tenure of the present government.

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A video of the protest has gone viral on social media. In the video, youth can be heard alleging that they had been betrayed and that no development work had been undertaken in the village.

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Sukhjit Raja, president of the Baba Tara Dass Youth Club, who spearheaded the protest, said construction of a playground was the main demand of the village.

Raja also alleged that drug abuse had increased among youths in the village. He claimed that while there were no drug addicts in the village during the tenure of previous governments, 16 youths were currently consuming “chitta”.

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Twenty-two-year-old Abhishek, who participated in the protest, alleged that false FIRs had been registered against people while development work remained pending. He said other demands included construction of a marriage palace at a concessional rate, a dispensary and upgradation of the village school from Class VIII to senior secondary level.

Milakh Raj, a former AAP circle in-charge, alleged that the government had made promises regarding the development of the village but had failed to deliver on them over the past over four years.

He also alleged irregularities in the construction of an 'Amrit Sarovar' in the village, claiming that lakhs of rupees had been spent on the project but that there was virtually no water body at the site. He demanded a probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds.

Amid the protest, Sawna reportedly announced over the microphone that he would not visit the village again until the playground was constructed.

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