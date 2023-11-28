Fazilka ASI held for taking bribe

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, November 27

ASI Baldev Singh, posted at the Mandi Ladhuka police station in Fazilka district, was today arrested by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Parveen Kumar, a resident of Mandi Ladhuka, had complained to the VB that the ASI was demanding Rs 10,000 for removing his name in a police complaint related to a quarrel.

The complaint alleged that the suspect had already taken Rs 20,000 from him in this regard and was now demanding Rs 10,000. The VB laid a trap and caught the ASI red-handed while accepting Rs 10,000. Parveen had also presented the recording of a conversation with the suspect to the VB.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the police official.

