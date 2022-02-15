Fazilka Congress a divided house

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, February 14

Factionalism came to the fore in the Congress, after some workers led by its block Congress committee chief Surinder Kalra, took out a procession and asked voters to elect an honest nominee from Fazilka instead of the party candidate.

The activists were holding the placards stating that they were not getting due respect in the party. Kalra alleged that anti-social elements were having a free run in the district, thus the voters should think several times before exercising their franchise.

Fazilka municipal council chief Surinder Sachdeva said some disgruntled persons with “vested interests” were out to harm the prospect of the Congress in Fazilka.

The political analyst stated that the internal rift in the Congress would ultimately benefit the AAP nominee Narinderpal Singh Sawna.—