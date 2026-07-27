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Home / Punjab / Fazilka cop arrested for allegedly framing man in NDPS case

Fazilka cop arrested for allegedly framing man in NDPS case

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Fazilka, Updated At : 02:50 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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A senior constable was arrested on Sunday for allegedly planting intoxicating tablets in a car belonging to the groom's family in connection with a matrimonial dispute in Fazilka district.

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Taking serious note of the incident, Fazilka SSP Gagan Ajit Singh ordered the registration of an FIR and the arrest of the accused constable, Karnail Singh.

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Fazilka DSP Bawinder Singh said the case stemmed from a matrimonial dispute involving Manisha Kamboj, a resident of Lakheke Dhab village in Fazilka district.

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According to the DSP, members of the groom's family had been summoned from Sultanpur Lodhi to the Khui Khera police station for a settlement meeting with the bride's family. Their vehicles entered the police station premises during the proceedings.

The investigation revealed that senior constable Karnail Singh, allegedly in connivance with Manisha Kamboj and Surinder Kumar, a resident of Ladhuka, planted intoxicating tablets in a Maruti Swift car that had arrived from Sultanpur Lodhi.

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Based on the alleged recovery, the police initially registered a case under the NDPS Act against members of the groom's family. However, during the subsequent investigation, aided by human intelligence inputs, the police found that the tablets had allegedly been planted by Karnail Singh and his associates.

Following the investigation, the names of Karnail Singh, Manisha Kamboj and Surinder Kumar were added to the FIR. Karnail Singh has since been arrested.

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