Fazilka DC, SSP visit BSF-manned IB posts

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 27

To encourage and laud paramilitary personnel posted on the International Border, Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal and SSP Manjeet Singh Dhesi visited forward posts alongside the Indo-Pak border last night.

Acknowledging the unparalleled dedication and valour of the soldiers, the DC said: "Those who while being far away from their families serve the nation with courage and strength are our real heroes. The nation is indebted to them for their sacrifices in the line of duty." BSF Commandant KN Tripathi accompanied the district officials during their visit.

The DC inspected the night checking drill at nakas where BSF and Punjab Police personnel keep vigil. Lauding the role played by the defence personnel in controlling the drug menace, she said that seizures of drugs being infiltrated from across the border have been instrumental in checking the spread of drugs.

Acknowledging the district administration's swift collaboration and assistance whenever required, Commandant KN Tripathi said defence personnel are duty bound to serve and lead by example. There is no honour greater than serving the country in uniform, he added.

#Abohar #Border Security Force BSF #Fazilka