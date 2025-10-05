Fazilka district selected under Central scheme

Fazilka is the only district of Punjab to be included under the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Yojana. The Centre has announced 100 aspirational agricultural districts across the country to be covered under the scheme.

The scheme aims at improving agricultural productivity and irrigation facilities in these districts, besides providing financial support to farmers.

MLA Sandeep Jakhar expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chauhan and Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar for including Fazilka in the list. The programme was likely to help around 1.7 crore farmers, he added.