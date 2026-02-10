Fazilka farmer to be repatriated from Pak soon

The Pakistan authorities have reportedly cleared the repatriation of farmer Amritpal Singh (24) , who had inadvertently crossed over to the neighbouring nation in June last year.

Advertisement

According to his father Jagraj Singh, Amritpal informed the family over the phone on February 4 that the Pakistan government had granted permission for his return to India. A resident of Khaire Ke Uttar village, Amritpal is currently lodged at Kot Lakhpat Central Jail in Lahore.

Advertisement