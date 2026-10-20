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Home / Punjab / Fazilka farmers climb water tank over paddy procurement cuts

Fazilka farmers climb water tank over paddy procurement cuts

Farmers allege deductions of up to 5 kg per quintal; 18 lodge complaints

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 05:20 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Farmers sit on the stairs of an overhead water tank during a protest against alleged arbitrary deductions in paddy procurement at Fazilka on Tuesday. Tribune photo
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Farmers climbed an overhead water tank in the Market Committee complex in Fazilka on Tuesday afternoon to protest against alleged arbitrary deductions during the procurement of PR variety paddy at the local grain market.

Pargat Singh Chakpakhi, district president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Sidhupura), told The Tribune that farmers were being forced to accept deductions of up to 5 kg per quintal on the pretext of high moisture content.

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He alleged that procurement agencies were also reluctant to purchase paddy damaged by rainwater last week.

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The protesting farmers also staged a dharna outside the Market Committee office.

Jaswinder Singh Kakka Chahal, president of the Arniwala block unit, and Lakhwinder Singh, general secretary of the district unit, alleged that deductions of 5 kg per quintal were being imposed without any valid reason, leading to the exploitation of farmers at the behest of private traders.

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According to information, 18 farmers lodged complaints with the authorities over the alleged arbitrary deductions.

Ravinder Singh, District Food and Supplies Officer, Fazilka, said the complaints had been recorded and were being forwarded to the concerned officials of Markfed and Punsup for necessary action.

He assured the protesters that their grievances would be addressed promptly. Following the assurance, the farmers climbed down from the overhead water tank about one-and-a-half hours later and called off their dharna.

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