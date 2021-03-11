Fazilka first in MGNREGA jobs

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, May 8

The Fazilka district has topped the state when it comes to generating employment MGNREGA with an expenditure of Rs 145.48 crore during financial year 2021-22.

Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said 30,47,342 days employment was generated in the district to boost rural infrastructure. ADC (Development) Sagar Setia said the district was given a target of creating 23 lakh days employment last year.