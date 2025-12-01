DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Fazilka jawan dies in Assam

Fazilka jawan dies in Assam

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 12:04 AM Dec 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Deceased Rajinder Singh
Advertisement

A pall of gloom descended on Jhuge Gulab Singh village in Fazilka as its native Rajinder Singh (26), who was posted in Shillong, allegedly died due to a bullet injury.

Advertisement

Rajinder Singh was to tie the knot on February 4, 2026. Mukhtiar Singh, cousin of the deceased, said Rajinder sustained a bullet injury during an encounter with Naxals in Assam. However, official confirmation was still awaited.

Advertisement

Rajinder had joined the BSF two years ago and was posted with the 193 battalion of the BSF. Rajinder’s sister Sirat Kaur said preparations were underway for his marriage and they spoke with him two days ago.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts