Fazilka jawan dies in Assam

A pall of gloom descended on Jhuge Gulab Singh village in Fazilka as its native Rajinder Singh (26), who was posted in Shillong, allegedly died due to a bullet injury.

Advertisement

Rajinder Singh was to tie the knot on February 4, 2026. Mukhtiar Singh, cousin of the deceased, said Rajinder sustained a bullet injury during an encounter with Naxals in Assam. However, official confirmation was still awaited.

Advertisement

Rajinder had joined the BSF two years ago and was posted with the 193 battalion of the BSF. Rajinder’s sister Sirat Kaur said preparations were underway for his marriage and they spoke with him two days ago.