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Home / Punjab / Fazilka: Kewal Dhillon calls drug menace Punjab’s 'biggest, most sensitive' issue

Fazilka: Kewal Dhillon calls drug menace Punjab’s 'biggest, most sensitive' issue

Punjab BJP to launch ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ on Sept 20, to pass through 7 districts

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 05:42 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Poonia and Dhillon pay tributes at Asafwala War Memorial in Fazilka. Tribune photo
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Ahead of the state-level ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Wednesday said that although Punjab was facing several important issues, the drug menace was the “biggest and most sensitive” issue confronting the state.

Referring to the death of Gulzar Singh in Sangrur district and the circumstances surrounding the drug menace, Dhillon said people raising their voice against drugs were allegedly being threatened and subjected to violence, forcing some to take extreme steps such as suicide.

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He said issues such as corruption, power shortage and law and order also needed to be addressed on priority, but drug abuse and the rise in drug-related deaths had assumed alarming proportions in Punjab.

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Dhillon said the ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ was not merely an event but an effort to unite the people of Punjab against the drug menace. He said collective public participation was essential to protect the state’s youth, families and society from drugs. BJP workers would reach out to people from every section and region of the state as part of the campaign, he added.

Preparations for the Fazilka leg of the yatra, being organised by the Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against drug abuse, were reviewed at a meeting held here on Wednesday. BJP national general secretary, Punjab in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Poonia and Dhillon interacted with party leaders and workers and reviewed the arrangements.

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The yatra will commence from the Asafwala War Memorial near the Sadqi India-Pakistan border on September 20.

Punjab BJP Zone-3 yatra in-charge Ranjam Kamra said the yatra would begin from Fazilka district and pass through Muktsar, Faridkot, Moga, Jagraon, Malerkotla and Ludhiana before concluding in Jalandhar on September 30.

Poonia said it was the responsibility of every section of society to help Punjab’s younger generation come out of the grip of drugs. He said the objective of the yatra was not only to create awareness against drug abuse but also to make the issue a subject of wider public discussion and participation.

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