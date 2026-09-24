Fazilka police 'apathy' to fore as station 'found shut' after assault on watchman, traders protest

Panic spread in Fazilka town during midnight hours after three motorcycle-borne miscreants attacked a night watchman in Geeta Bhawan

Street, situated in the heart of the town, and seriously injured him.

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The assailants attacked the watchman with sharp-edged weapons on his neck and shoulder before snatching his newly purchased mobile phone and fleeing the spot. The injured watchman, identified as Pala Singh, a resident of Korianwali village, was taken to the Civil Hospital, Fazilka, from where he was referred to AIIMS, Bathinda, in view of his critical condition.

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Shopkeepers alleged that no ambulance was available at the Civil Hospital, resulting in a delay in shifting the injured to Bathinda.

Shopkeeper Varinder Singh said the three assailants arrived on a motorcycle around 12.30 am and attacked the watchman. After receiving

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information about the incident, shopkeepers reached the spot and shifted the injured man to the Civil Hospital.

The shopkeepers further alleged that they reached the City police station after 1 am, and no one opened the door despite their attempts

to seek police intervention, following which they returned without getting any report registered.

In protest against the incident, dozens of shopkeepers of Geeta Bhawan Street kept their shops closed on Thursday. The Beopar Mandal,

Fazilka, also convened an emergency meeting under the chairmanship of its president, Ashok Gulbadhar.

Gulbadhar expressed resentment over the alleged increase in theft and snatching incidents in the town and warned the police that if the

assailants were not arrested within two days, the Beopar Mandal would also call for closure of shops in the coming days.

When contacted, Fazilka DSP Balwinder Singh said the police were scrutinising CCTV camera footage to identify the assailants and would

arrest them within a day or two.