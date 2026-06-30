Fazilka police arrest 12 in alleged Pachar-linked gang crackdown

Fazilka police claimed to have busted a gang allegedly linked to Sri Ganganagar-based gangster Vishal Pachar by arresting 12 of his associates during a late-night raid in Abohar. The accused were allegedly involved in supplying illegal arms and narcotics in the region.

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Fazilka Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gagan Ajit Singh said police acted on specific intelligence before raiding a salon on Old Fazilka Road late on Wednesday evening, where they apprehended the 12 suspects.

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Police recovered four pistols, six magazines, 47 live cartridges and 100 grams of heroin from their possession.

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According to police sources, the gang was operating under the patronage of Vishal Pachar, who is allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The arrested men were allegedly carrying out criminal activities on Pachar's directions.

Sources further claimed that Pachar procured illegal arms smuggled from Pakistan using drones.

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The arrested have been identified as Ajay Singh alias Ajju, Bobby, Amanpreet Singh, Aman Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Ajay alias Rishi, Ghaniya Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Prince Kumar, Shiv, Shivam and Navnind Singh, all residents of the Abohar subdivision.

Besides the 12 arrested, police have also booked eight other accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act.

Sources said an NIA court had declared Vishal Pachar a proclaimed offender on June 20.