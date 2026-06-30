DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Fazilka police arrest 12 in alleged Pachar-linked gang crackdown

Fazilka police arrest 12 in alleged Pachar-linked gang crackdown

Arms, heroin seized as police target suspected criminal network

article_Author
Praful Chander Nagpal
Tribune News Service
Abohar (Fazilka), Updated At : 03:40 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

Fazilka police claimed to have busted a gang allegedly linked to Sri Ganganagar-based gangster Vishal Pachar by arresting 12 of his associates during a late-night raid in Abohar. The accused were allegedly involved in supplying illegal arms and narcotics in the region.

Advertisement

Fazilka Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gagan Ajit Singh said police acted on specific intelligence before raiding a salon on Old Fazilka Road late on Wednesday evening, where they apprehended the 12 suspects.

Advertisement

Police recovered four pistols, six magazines, 47 live cartridges and 100 grams of heroin from their possession.

Advertisement

According to police sources, the gang was operating under the patronage of Vishal Pachar, who is allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The arrested men were allegedly carrying out criminal activities on Pachar's directions.

Sources further claimed that Pachar procured illegal arms smuggled from Pakistan using drones.

Advertisement

The arrested have been identified as Ajay Singh alias Ajju, Bobby, Amanpreet Singh, Aman Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Ajay alias Rishi, Ghaniya Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Prince Kumar, Shiv, Shivam and Navnind Singh, all residents of the Abohar subdivision.

Besides the 12 arrested, police have also booked eight other accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act.

Sources said an NIA court had declared Vishal Pachar a proclaimed offender on June 20.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts