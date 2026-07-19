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Home / Punjab / Fazilka police bust arms smuggling gang, arrest five including juvenile

Fazilka police bust arms smuggling gang, arrest five including juvenile

The police recovered three illegal pistols, six magazines, four live cartridges, two sharp-edged weapons, 760 grams of heroin, and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash from their possession

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 05:12 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Fazilka SSP along with other police officers in Fazilka on Sunday.
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A day after seizing over 2 kg of heroin, the Fazilka police on Sunday claimed to have busted an alleged arms smuggling gang with the arrest of five persons, including a juvenile.

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The police recovered three illegal pistols, six magazines, four live cartridges, two sharp-edged weapons, 760 grams of heroin, and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash from their possession.

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Fazilka SSP Gagan Ajit Singh said that, acting on a tip-off, a team from the Sadar Jalalabad police station conducted a raid at a deserted rice mill near Tiwana Kalan village in the Jalalabad subdivision. The police apprehended five persons, including a juvenile, who were allegedly planning to commit crimes such as snatching and other offences.

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The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar, Boor Singh, and Arshdeep Singh, all residents of Tiwana Kalan village, and Karan, a resident of Jalalabad town. The identity of the juvenile has not been disclosed.

During the investigation, it was found that Aman Kumar was already facing six criminal cases.

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The SSP said that two alleged suppliers, Paramjit Singh of Mohammadewala village and Sajan Singh, have also been named in the FIR. He added that Sajan Singh is already facing seven criminal cases, including those under the Arms Act, and is currently lodged in the Central Jail, Faridkot.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the illegal arms and narcotics and identify other members of the network.

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