Fazilka police bust cross-border arms smuggling racket, two arrested

Raj Sadosh
Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka/Abohar, Updated At : 07:40 PM Nov 25, 2025 IST
The suspects in police custody.
Our Correspondent

In an intelligence-led operation, State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Fazilka has busted a cross-border weapon smuggling module, apprehending two accused individuals and seized two hand grenades, one Glock 9mm pistol (Made in Austria), and two live cartridges.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the weapons were sourced from Pakistan and delivered via drone for planned criminal activities in Punjab.

According to the report registered by Inspector Satish Kumar, a police team had set up a naka on the Chak Maujdin Wala-Surghur road, which links Jalalabad-Bahmani Wala Road near the Indo-Pak border. A black-coloured bike was stopped and checked, and a bag with the Master Time Polyesters mark was found, containing a small carry bag with the marking of Bedroom Accessories Lahore.

The bikers, identified as Vikram Singh of Chak Balocha Wala alias Mahalam under the Vairoke area and Prabhjot Singh of Chak Bajida, were arrested. A case was registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

