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Home / Punjab / Fazilka SIT to probe plot to frame JE in false drug case; DSP on run

Fazilka SIT to probe plot to frame JE in false drug case; DSP on run

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 01:16 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Jalalabad DSP Gursewak Singh
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The Fazilka police have constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe an alleged conspiracy to falsely implicate a junior engineer (JE) in a drug case, reportedly in connivance with DSP Gursewak Singh, posted in Jalalabad.

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The DSP, who has been named in the FIR for allegedly framing the JE in a narcotics case, is absconding. Fazilka SSP Gagan Ajit Singh said the SP (D) would head the SIT, and the Fazilka DSP and the Arniwala SHO had also been included in the investigation team.

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The SSP said the SIT had been constituted to conduct a comprehensive probe into the entire incident and ascertain the role of all those involved.

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According to the FIR, the complainant, Amit Kumar, a junior engineer and resident of Mandi Roranwali village posted in the Arniwala sub-division, stated that on June 3, he was on his way from home to his office when he stopped his car near a water cooler to fetch drinking water. At that time, three police personnel allegedly searched his vehicle and claimed to have recovered a packet containing a white substance. Amit Kumar denied any knowledge of the packet.

The policemen then allegedly called DSP Gursewak Singh and other senior officers to verify the purported recovery. However, during the subsequent investigation, Amit Kumar was found innocent, as no narcotics had been recovered from him.

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In his complaint, Amit Kumar alleged that three persons — Sukhjinder Singh alias Shammi, Sagar, and Rajan Kumar alias Nannu, all residents of his native village Mandi Roranwali — planted the packet in his vehicle on June 2 as part of a conspiracy to falsely implicate him in a drug case.

Following the investigation, the three accused were booked on July 13 under Sections 212 (providing false information) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 58 of the NDPS Act.

The accused were produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC), Fazilka. During interrogation, they allegedly disclosed that DSP Gursewak Singh was also involved in the conspiracy, following which he was nominated in the FIR.

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