Fazilka SSP tweets in wrestlers’ favour

Bathinda, May 30
International shooter and Fazilka SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu on Sunday tweeted in support of wrestlers, expressing her anger against their forceful removal from the Jantar Mantar.
In a tweet, Avneet said, “Being a sportsperson, I recall the moments when we proudly stand on the podium with tears in our eyes, seeing the Tricolour going up and national anthem being played. Sad to see these pictures today.”
Reacting to it, ADGP (Law and Order) Gurinder Singh Dhillon tweeted, “I appreciate your feelings but as a police officer if one is on duty and the target is uninterrupted inauguration of the new Parliament building or for that matter may be even the PM’s visit. I am sure police officer on duty will not... allow disruption (sic).” — TNS
