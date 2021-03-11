Fazilka: Two arrested with pistols

Tribune News Service

Fazilka: The police claimed to have nabbed two persons and seized two country-made pistols. Raman Kumar, alias Harman, was held during a patrolling search and a country made pistol and live cartridges were seized from him. In another incident, the police arrested Jiwan Singh of Pakka Kalewala village and seized a pistol and five live cartridges. Both have been booked under Arms Act. OC

Pvt bus operators call off stir

Chandigarh: Private bus operators called off their proposed protest after a meeting with Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Laljit Singh Bhullar. The protest was over the alleged failure of the government to fulfil their demands of relief for the state’s decision to provide free rides to women in the state-run buses and tax-waiver for the period of Covid-19. TNS

Atta delivery from Oct 1

Chandigarh: “The government will start the home delivery of atta from 1st October this year. The scheme shall be implemented across the state in a single phase. The entire state has been divided into eight zones,” said Food Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, adding that the scheme would benefit everyone enrolled under the NFSA. TNS

1 killed, 1 injured in clash

Muktsar: A man was killed and another injured in a clash between some residents at Deonkhera village here on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Jaspinder Singh, while the injured, Rinku, is admitted to the Malout Civil Hospital. The Lambi police have registered a case againsttwo persons.

