Fazilka villagers attack police team, 3 injured

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, June 12

Three police officers — two senior constables and a constable — posted at the local State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) were injured as some villagers allegedly attacked them with weapons in the border Bakhu Shah village in the district on Sunday evening.

As many as 16 villagers have been booked at the Sadar police station in this regard.

Investigating officer (IO) Davinder Singh said an SSOC team had gone to the village to enquire about the activities of drones and drug smuggling along the border, but some persons allegedly pounced upon the police personnel with sharp weapons and as a result, senior constables Harsimran Singh and Harmeet Pal Singh and constable Ravi Shankar were injured.

They were admitted to the local Civil Hospital. Reportedly, the police personnel had gone in civil clothes on a secret operation and the villagers could not identify them. The IO said one person even pulled out a pistol.

The alleged assailants have been identified as Sandeep Singh, his namesake Sandeep, Ajay Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Pawan Kumar, Raj Singh, Joginder Singh, Balwinder Singh, Jalla Singh, Prince, Kulwinder Singh, Balvir Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Gurnam Singh, his namesake Gurnam and Ajay Kumar, all residents of the village. None has been arrested yet.