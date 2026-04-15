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Home / Punjab / Fazilka youth accuses cops of torture, extortion

Fazilka youth accuses cops of torture, extortion

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Fazilka, Updated At : 07:47 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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A youth has alleged that police personnel abducted, tortured and extorted money from him in connection with a car purchase case in the Jalalabad subdivision of Fazilka district.

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Jabar Singh of Kallu village said he purchased an old car from a dealer at Golu Ka Maur on April 5. He said while returning, three police personnel intercepted him. He said the police claimed that the car was involved in a crime and on the pretext of questioning, cops assaulted him. Jabar alleged that the police demanded Rs 70,000 from him. He claimed he initially paid Rs 34,000 through UPI and was later called to the Sadar police station, Jalalabad, where he paid the remaining amount.

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Fazilka SSP Gurmeet Singh said an inquiry had been initiated into the allegations.

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