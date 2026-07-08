FBI announces $50,000 reward for Goldy Brar’s arrest in Hardeep Nijjar murder case

The FBI has announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar hours after he was charged along with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the 2023 assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia.

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Brar is also a top accused in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Punjab Police list him as India's most wanted and have announced separate cash awards.

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In a post on X, the FBI said it was offering the reward for information on Singh, wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, which the agency described as engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California and across the US and Canada. Brar has now been placed on the FBI's "Most Wanted" fugitives list.

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According to the FBI, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Brar on July 1 in the US District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, charging him with racketeer influenced and corrupt organisations conspiracy, conspiracy to interfere and attempted interference with commerce by extortion, and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. The agency said Brar has ties to Sacramento and Fresno in California, besides Canada, India and Mexico.

The reward announcement comes on the heels of ‘Operation Hard Ball’, a coordinated crackdown by US, Canadian and European law enforcement that led to 24 arrests and the unsealing of indictments against 37 defendants linked to three India-based organised crime syndicates.

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Bishnoi and Brar are accused of ordering the assassination of Nijjar, who was shot dead by two gunmen outside a Sikh temple in Surrey on June 18, 2023 — a killing that had already strained India-Canada diplomatic relations after Ottawa alleged links between Indian government agents and the murder, a charge New Delhi has repeatedly denied. Canada designated the Bishnoi network a terrorist entity in September 2025.

Brar, described in the indictment as Bishnoi's childhood friend and the North American head of the enterprise, is also named in connection with a string of extortion cases targeting victims in Los Angeles and Thousand Oaks, and a 2023 shooting at the Vancouver residence of a prominent Indian actor-singer. He remains at large, one of 10 fugitives still being sought in the case, seven of them in the US.