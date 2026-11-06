FCI ex-official gets jail in rice procurement case

A special CBI court in Mohali has sentenced five accused, including a retired Food Corporation of India (FCI) official and four rice mill proprietors, to imprisonment ranging from one to four years in a 2004-05 rice procurement case involving the FCI’s Jalalabad centre in Ferozepur district.

Retired Assistant Grade-I (AG-I) at the FCI Depot, District Office Moga, Raman Lal Meena (75), and proprietors Sanjiv Kumar (53) and Rajnish Kumar (56) of Galhotra Industries, Jalalabad West, were sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment and fined for causing the disappearance of evidence and criminal conspiracy.

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Amit Kumar, proprietor of RK Industries, Jalalabad, was sentenced to four-year rigorous imprisonment and fined. Sanjay Kumar, proprietor of JK Rice Mills, Jalalabad West, was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment for cheating and criminal conspiracy.

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According to the case, the accused altered the stack-wise register of FCI’s Unit-II at Jalalabad and changed the position of the rice contract. The contract related to the sole consignment of rice supplied by Galhotra Rice Mill to the FCI.

The CBI had collected samples from the stack during a joint surprise check. Subsequent analysis by the Central Grain Analysis Laboratory (CGAL) found that the samples exceeded the prescribed fair average quality (FAQ) limits.

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The chargesheet in the case was filed on April 25, 2011.

The court acquitted 12 other accused of all charges. They included Sardul Singh, Ramnik Kumar, Parvesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Vimal Sidana, Darshan Lal, Ashwani Kumar, Hans Raj, Sanjeev Kumar (son of Hukam Chand), Harpreet Kamboj, Balbir Chand and Pawan Kumar.