FCI godown submerged in Sardulgarh

Mansa, July 19
The Ghaggar water entered Ghumiar Basti in Sardulgarh today. Some stretches of the Sirsa-Mansa national highway in Sardulgarh town were also under water. Army teams are constantly rescuing people. Boats have been pressed into service for sending the flood-hit to relief camps.
In an FCI warehouse, walls have developed cracks and 3-ft water has accumulated.
Officials said around 1.5 lakh bags of paddy and wheat had been kept in the godown. Rain was also reported in Sardulgarh and Budhlada, which hampered the rescue operation.
The work to plug in the Chandpura Bundh near Budhlada in Mansa has started. Army officials have been working to plug the 250-ft breach.
