Fearing contempt, Faridkot MC begins anti-encroachment drive

Faridkot, December 4

Fearing initiation of contempt of court proceedings in Punjab and Haryana High Court for not removing encroachments in the town, Faridkot Municipal Committee officials started a campaign to remove the encroachments on Sunday, a day before their appearance in the court to explain the reason for non-compliance of the court orders.

Carrying heavy-duty hammers, the employees of the MC started demolishing the illegally constructed walls in the commercial area of the town.

The Aware Consumer Society, an NGO, had approached the High Court after its repeated letters to the MC demanding removal of the encroachments failed in getting any response. The NGO alleged that despite the High Court ordering removal of the encroachments, the authorities were not complying with the orders.

Taking a serious view over the non-compliance of its order with regard to removal of encroachments made on public places and roads in the town, the court had on November 22 issued a notice to the Executive Officer of Municipal Committee (MC), Faridkot, to show cause as to why proceedings under the contempt of court be not initiated against him.

The court has directed the MC to file the compliance report-cum-reply before December 5, failing which the executive officer shall remain present in the court to explain the reason for non-compliance despite lapse of period of more than six years from the date the encroachments were brought to the notice of the MC. The Aware Consumer Society, the petitioner in this case, had claimed that it had brought the encroachments to the notice of the competent authority and even to the Executive Officer by way of representations as well as legal notice, but the encroachments were not removed.

