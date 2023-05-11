Fearing defeat, AAP flouted poll norms: Congress

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 10

Condemning Aam Aadmi Party’s move of deploying MLAs from other constituencies in Jalandhar, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring filed a complaint against the leaders who were seen near polling booths in Jalandhar.

The PCC president said AAP flouted Election Commission’s (EC) guidelines, which restrict leaders of other constituencies from performing any election duty in poll-bound constituencies.

‘Winning margin 30K’ Initially, the party thought, the margin between the winning candidate and the runner-up would be near 10,000. However, going by the ground reports, the Cong will win by more than 30K votes. —Amarinder Raja Warring, PCC chief

Warring said, “Since AAP faced a humiliating defeat in the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll last year, the party first attempted ‘poaching politics’, then it tried ‘vendetta politics’ and finally it resorted to flouting the EC guidelines to maintain its existence in the state.”

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that the outcome would signal a major upheaval in Punjab. “The AAP narrative of ‘badlav’ has been shattered by their actions. The police and excise officials managed the elections for AAP as they have no party cadre,” he said.

“Going by the ground reports and anger against the ruling party, I feel that the winning margin for the Congress candidate will be more than 30,000 votes,” said Warring.