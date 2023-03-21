Fearing escape bid, BSF put on high alert

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 20

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to keep their field formations on a high alert in view of a possible attempt by “Waris Punjab De” chief Amritpal Singh to escape the country.

Officials said immigration authorities at international airports and land ports had also been asked to remain vigilant.

A senior official said the paramilitary forces had sent all the required inputs to all their field units with two photographs of Amritpal – with and without turban.

The official said after he was declared a “fugitive”, intelligence agencies stated that there was a possibility that he could attempt to cross the India-Nepal border or the International Border in Punjab and J&K with assistance of Pakistan’s ISI operatives.