Fearing sowing delays, SKM to lodge protest with DCs on Nov 4

State farmers led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will submit a memorandum to deputy commissioners across Punjab on November 4 against the alleged forcible purchase of non-essential products with key diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser for wheat sowing.

Advertisement

The SKM — a bloc of over 30 farm unions — will also seek cancellation of FIRs lodged against farmers for burning stubble and compensation and solutions to clear flood-hit fields for wheat sowing season beginning from November 15.

Advertisement

Jugraj Singh Kabarwala, senior vice-president of the Punjab Kisan Union, which is part of the bloc, said, “If our issues remained unresolved even after submitting memorandums to the DCs on November 4, we will plan further action accordingly.”

Advertisement

Farmers across the state are complaining of an acute shortage of the fertiliser, essential for wheat sowing.

The scarcity has triggered widespread resentment, with farmers warning that the delayed supply could affect timely sowing and ultimately reduce yield.

Advertisement

Many allege that fertiliser dealers were compelling them to buy non-essential byproducts along with the DAP, adding to their financial burden. The DAP is mixed with wheat seeds in seed drills to ensure uniform distribution and healthy crop growth.

A ground check by The Tribune revealed that byproducts worth Rs 250 to Rs 500 were being bundled with every one or two bags of the fertiliser.

“I have been visiting dealers for several days but have not been able to get DAP. The delay will affect sowing and yield,” said Bharpoor Singh, a farmer from Mansa.

Harvinder Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Mansa, said, “A few rakes arrived last month and eight more are expected by November 10. Sowing has just begun and nearly 5 per cent of the targeted 1.71 lakh hectares (in the district) has been covered so far.”

Senior farmer leader Jhanda Singh Jethuke from Bathinda accused the government of siding with private firms. “Their intentions are bad. The government has given companies a free hand to loot us. Has any factory producing DAP been shut down,” he asked.

In Fazilka, farmer Nirmal Singh, “On the purchase of two DAP bags, we are being compelled to buy one nano DAP costing Rs 500. What are the authorities doing,” he asked. Similar complaints have emerged from Muktsar, where Baljit Singh Lande Rode of the Kirti Kisan Union, said only influential farmers were getting DAP. “Around 80-90 per cent of farmers are suffering. Authorities have been informed, but no action has been taken,” he said.

Officials, however, denied any shortage. Muktsar Chief Agriculture Officer Jagsir Singh said a fresh rake of DAP was expected on Saturday. “The district plans to bring 2.15 lakh hectares under wheat. No complaint of forced sale has been received,” he said. A dealer said the problem arose after a major supplier had a dispute with the state government. “About 60 per cent of the stock is supplied through co-operative societies, which have not added new members for two years. The situation may ease soon,” he said.

Agriculture Director Dr Jaswant Singh said supply was sufficient. “Total demand of DAP is 5 lakh metric tonnes, of which 3.8 lakh MT has already arrived. DAP is coming daily,” he said.