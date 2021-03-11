General Category Welfare Federation seeks appointment of chairman

Bathinda, May 27
Members of the General Category Welfare Federation (GCWF) submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and demanded that the state government should appoint a chairman and other committee members for the Punjab State Commission for General Category.
Jaswant Singh Dhaliwal, chief, GCWF said, “ In order to resolve issues pertaining to the general category, Punjab State Commission for General Category was formed. Navjot Singh Dahiya was appointed chairman of the commission, but since he contested the 2022 Assembly poll, he resigned from the post. After him, nobody was appointed chairman of the commission. We have written to CM Bhagwant Mann to look into the matter at the earliest.”
