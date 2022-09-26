Ferozepur: 10 Congress men booked for firing at BJP leader's kin

Our Correpondent

Ferozepur, September 25

The City police have booked 10 persons — including Municipal Council president Rohit Grover, alias Rinku, sitting councillors Parminder Handa and Parwinder Kapahi, alias Pintu — for allegedly attacking Sandeep Dhawan, the brother of BJP leader Manish Dhawan.

All suspects belong to the Congress and are reportedly close aides of party’s ex-MLA Parminder Singh Pinki. The other suspects are ex-councillor Marques Bhatti, Kush Kataria, Sonu Kapahi, advocate Gulshan Monga, Pawan, alias Pamma Mehta, and Varinder Kataria.

As per the information, the suspects attacked Sandeep with sharp-edged weapons and fired at him, injuring him seriously. The incident took place around 4 pm in the Kanshi Nagari area, which remains crowded during the day. After the spat, the suspects allegedly fled the spot.

Sandeep was rushed to a private hospital, from where he was referred to the DMCH, Ludhiana. “They tried to kill my brother due to political enmity as we had contested against Kapahi in the MC polls last year,” alleged Manish Dhawan, BJP leader and ex-councillor.

Meanwhile, the MC president released a video, saying the entire incident was an act of political vendetta. “I was sitting with my friends in the cantonment area when I came to know that a few of the councillors have got into a fight,” Grover said, adding that he immediately left for the spot and called the City SHO on the way. Later, I tried to intervene and stopped them from fighting, but in vain, he added.

The MC president said, “Then I went away to attend an important call and in the meantime, this incident happened. The police are falsely implicating us.”

The suspects have been booked under Sections 307, 323, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the City police station. No arrest has been made by the police till now.