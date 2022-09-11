Ferozepur: 5 held in double murder case

Ferozepur, September 10
In a double murder case that took place two days ago at Fateharh Sabhrawan village, the police have nabbed five persons and seized two weapons, a .315-bore rifle and a .12-bore pistol.
SSP Surendera Lamba said two persons, Balraj Singh and his uncle Balwinder Singh, were killed in firing while three others were injured following a land dispute. The police had booked 16 persons.
The SSP said, “Five persons have been arrested so far. Kabal Singh, Jaswant Singh, Gurdev Singh Fouji and Harbhajan Singh were arrested yesterday while Sukhdev Singh was nabbed today.”
