Ferozepur: BJP leader, supporters allege illegal mining, hold protest; booked

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, November 8

BJP leader Gurparvej Sandhu, alias Shella, and his supporters were booked by the police in two separate cases after they lodged a protest levelling allegations of illegal mining in the border belt notwithstanding ban on the same.

Shella alleged that illegal mining was being done along river in garb of desiltation in alleged connivance with officials concerned under the patronage of AAP leaders. The Mining Department refuted his allegations claiming that mining was being done at an approved site.

As per the police, Shella and his supporters, obstructed government officials from the two departments while performing their duty at Gajni Wala village.

Earlier, Shella Sandhu, along with his supporters, sat on dharna for two days at Gajni Wala village in Guruharsahai in protest against alleged illegal mining in the Sutlej belt near Dona Mathar village. Sandhu had alleged that thousands of cubic feet of sand was being excavated on the pretext of cleaning river in connivance with the Mining and Police departments.

Besides, he also alleged that tippers and trucks carrying sand were posing danger to power cables near a government school at the village, which could trouble students and villagers as there had been continuous movement of heavy vehicles due to extraction of sand on that stretch of the road.

On the other hand, Ramnik Kaur, XEN, Mining Department, said sand was being extracted for desilting river. “This is an approved site and there is no chance of illegal mining here,” she added.

Shella and his associates were booked yesterday following a complaint lodged by officials of the Mining Department.

#BJP #Ferozepur #illegal mining #pspcl