Ferozepur: BJP mandal head, son booked

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur: The police have booked BJP mandal chief Kunwar Partap Singh Neeta and his son for allegedly threatening a “Dalit” woman. Complainant Jyoti, who had taken a loan of Rs 5 lakh from Neeta, alleged that the accused had forcibly taken the ATM card and cheque book from her father. She alleged the duo used foul language against her. OC

Farmers postpone dharna

Jalandhar: Sixteen farmer organisations, which were a part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha that had announced a dharna at Phagwara on National Highway No. 1, demanding payment of Rs 900 crore dues from sugar mills, on Wednesday decided to put off their protest.