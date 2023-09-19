Ferozepur Congress ex-MLA, husband arrested in DA case

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, September 18

The Vigilance Bureau today arrested Ferozepur former Congress MLA Satkar Kaur Gehri and her husband Jasmel Singh Laddi Gehri in a disproportionate assets case.

Satkar Kaur was reportedly arrested in Chandigarh this morning and was brought here, while her husband Jasmel was arrested from his residence at Ale Wala village.

SSP, Vigilance, Gurmeet Singh said during the investigation, it came to the fore that the former MLA along with her husband had accumulated assets exceeding their known sources of income during her tenure as MLA from 2017 to 2022.

“The Vigilance Bureau had received a complaint following which an inquiry was initiated on January 17, 2022. As per the report, Satkar Kaur’s total income from all sources amounted to Rs 1.65 crore, while her total expenditures were Rs 4.49 crore. Consequently, the expenditures amounted to over Rs 2.80 crore were found to be excess from the income which represents a disproportionate increase of 171.68 per cent,” he added.

The SSP said both Satkar and her husband could not give any satisfactory answer during the inquiry and were booked under Sections 13(1) B, 13 (2) PC Act 1988 (amended Act 2018), Sections 120-B of the IPC at the Vigilance Bureau police station.

Sources said the bureau would also investigate the properties which the former MLA and her husband purchased and sold during her term as MLA.

“Before the elections, Satkar Kaur had shown only ancestral property in her name but during the five years, she made at least 8-10 more properties”, said the SSP.

