Ferozepur couple arrested for 'espionage', links to Pakistan and Malaysia under scanner

In a joint operation involving the police and intelligence agencies, a couple from Kalu Wala village, located along the India-Pakistan international border, has reportedly been arrested on charges of allegedly running an espionage network and supplying sensitive defence information to their handlers in Malaysia and Pakistan.

According to information, the accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh Gora and his wife, Harmanpreet Kaur. They had allegedly gathered sensitive information about military installations and passed it on to Pakistani agencies. The information reportedly included maps of military installations, details of weapons and ammunition depots, and information about military preparedness. The details were allegedly shared with handlers linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) operating from overseas.

Advertisement

Several mobile phones have reportedly been recovered from their possession. Investigators are examining the data stored on the devices to establish the nature of the information allegedly shared and identify its recipients.

Advertisement

When contacted, Ferozepur SSP Bhupinder Singh confirmed the arrest of the duo but declined to share further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Sources said the role of the woman accused had emerged as a particularly sensitive aspect of the investigation. She was allegedly posing as a police officer and had reportedly attempted to honey-trap Army personnel through social media platforms, including Instagram and Snapchat. Security agencies also seized a police uniform from their residence.

Advertisement

According to information, the police have registered a case under Sections 3 and 4 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, vide FIR No. 356. Further investigation is under way to establish the extent of the alleged information leak, identify other members of the suspected espionage network and ascertain details about their handlers across the border.